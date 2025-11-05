Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $26,321,485.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 356,409 shares in the company, valued at $77,675,777.46. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.97, for a total transaction of $153,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,449,674.85. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ PANW opened at $214.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its 200 day moving average is $195.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a PE ratio of 133.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.