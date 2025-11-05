Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Acquired by Ring Mountain Capital LLC

Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,502,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $293.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.74 and a 200 day moving average of $235.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

