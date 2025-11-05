Ring Mountain Capital LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.8% of Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ring Mountain Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after purchasing an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after purchasing an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.82.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

