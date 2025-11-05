Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 31.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6%

LMT stock opened at $485.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.46. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $576.43. The company has a market cap of $112.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

