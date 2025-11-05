Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Head to Head Comparison

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) and Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Lakeside’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C.H. Robinson Worldwide 3.64% 35.32% 11.68% Lakeside -29.49% -236.84% -46.64%

Risk and Volatility

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

93.2% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Lakeside shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Lakeside”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C.H. Robinson Worldwide $16.50 billion 1.09 $465.69 million $4.93 31.02 Lakeside $17.79 million 1.10 -$5.25 million ($0.69) -1.62

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than C.H. Robinson Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and Lakeside, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C.H. Robinson Worldwide 1 10 14 1 2.58 Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $143.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.48%. Given C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe C.H. Robinson Worldwide is more favorable than Lakeside.

Summary

C.H. Robinson Worldwide beats Lakeside on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services. It also provides customs brokerage services; and other logistics services, such as fee-based managed, warehousing, small parcel, and other services. It has contractual relationships with approximately 45,000 transportation companies, including motor carriers, railroads, and ocean and air carriers. In addition, the company is involved in the buying, selling, and/or marketing of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other value-added perishable items under the Robinson Fresh brand name. Further, the company offers transportation management services or managed TMS; and other surface transportation services. It provides its fresh produce to grocery retailers, restaurants, produce wholesalers, and foodservice distributors through a network of independent produce growers and suppliers. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Lakeside

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

