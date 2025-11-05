Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after buying an additional 222,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,792,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,798,000 after buying an additional 578,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,259,000 after buying an additional 531,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after buying an additional 442,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

