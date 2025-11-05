Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,674 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

