Contrasting MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) and Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA)

Himalaya Technologies (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Free Report) and MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and MidCap Financial Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment 30.60% 10.44% 4.41%

Volatility & Risk

Himalaya Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 MidCap Financial Investment 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Himalaya Technologies and MidCap Financial Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MidCap Financial Investment has a consensus price target of $13.42, suggesting a potential upside of 10.33%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Himalaya Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Himalaya Technologies and MidCap Financial Investment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Technologies N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A MidCap Financial Investment $108.70 million 10.44 $98.82 million $1.08 11.26

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Himalaya Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Technologies

Himalaya Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, provides information services for the cannabis industry in the United States. It operates Kanab.Club, a social site for health and wellness products and services in the cannabis media market. The company was formerly known as Homeland Resources Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

