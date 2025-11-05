Kusama Price Hits $9.18 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for $9.18 or 0.00008962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $196.58 thousand and $15.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 17,283,115 coins and its circulating supply is 21,412 coins. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

