Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $245.00 at Citizens Jmp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research lowered Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.12.

Shares of PCTY opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $137.57 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The business had revenue of $408.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

