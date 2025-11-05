sudeng Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.90 Million (HIPPO)

sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last week, sudeng has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One sudeng token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $17.90 million and $16.22 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00177911 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $17,348,323.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

