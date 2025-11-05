Algorand Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $105.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00016256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00004841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,975,047 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.