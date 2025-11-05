MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

