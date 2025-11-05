MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th.
Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.
