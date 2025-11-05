B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of ON opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. ON Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.670 EPS.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $768,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,083,633.08. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.