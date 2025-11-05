INV VK HI INC2 (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on November 28th

INV VK HI INC2 (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

INV VK HI INC2 Price Performance

NYSE:VLT opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. INV VK HI INC2 has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of INV VK HI INC2

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in INV VK HI INC2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of INV VK HI INC2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of INV VK HI INC2 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INV VK HI INC2 Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

