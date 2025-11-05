FY2025 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup Lowered by Analyst

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for PulteGroup in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $11.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.46. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $12.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $154.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

NYSE PHM opened at $119.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,290,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,170,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $404,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,486,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 27.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,199,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,462,000 after purchasing an additional 683,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,634,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

