Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Lakeland Industries has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Industries to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.2%.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LAKE opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.16. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

