PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) to Distribute Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
PNI opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
