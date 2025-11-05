BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 525

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 to GBX 525 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.86% from the company’s previous close.
BP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 420 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BP from GBX 475 to GBX 525 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 400 to GBX 420 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 476.
In related news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 23,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 426 per share, for a total transaction of £100,536. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,617 shares of company stock worth $10,060,861. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
