Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Kitwave Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 214.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.10. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203 and a 52-week high of GBX 340. The company has a market cap of £179.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.

Kitwave Group Company Profile

Kitwave Group plc is a delivered wholesale business with over 2,100 employees and a network of 37 depots able to support delivery throughout the UK, specialising in selling impulse products (such as confectionery, soft drinks, snacks, ice cream), frozen and chilled foods, alcohol, groceries and tobacco to over 46,000, mainly independent, customers.

