Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 420 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 96.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Kitwave Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON KITW opened at GBX 214.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 261.10. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 203 and a 52-week high of GBX 340. The company has a market cap of £179.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83.
Kitwave Group Company Profile
