SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $232,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $218.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $237.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

