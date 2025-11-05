Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV opened at $293.67 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $201.54 and a one year high of $310.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.50 and its 200-day moving average is $274.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The firm had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total transaction of $214,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,608.16. The trade was a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock valued at $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

