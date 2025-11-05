Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.42% from the company’s current price.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 274.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 257.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 430. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.14.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

Water Intelligence Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.