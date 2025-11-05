Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 500 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price suggests a potential upside of 82.42% from the company's current price.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

Water Intelligence stock opened at GBX 274.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Water Intelligence has a 1-year low of GBX 257.75 and a 1-year high of GBX 430. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.14.

Water Intelligence Company Profile



Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Further Reading

