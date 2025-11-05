Trainline (LON:TRN) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 460 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 445.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 268.18 on Wednesday. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 246.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 452.40. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 273.01.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trainline will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trainline announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

