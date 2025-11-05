First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,460 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 1.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $44,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,991,000 after acquiring an additional 300,177 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $502,435,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,922,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,331,000 after purchasing an additional 165,770 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,626,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,499,000 after purchasing an additional 393,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $73.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

