Entrewealth LLC Acquires 7,029 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Entrewealth LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises about 1.6% of Entrewealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Entrewealth LLC owned 0.20% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,441,000 after buying an additional 74,330 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,779,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,207,000 after acquiring an additional 312,802 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.1411 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

