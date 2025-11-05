13,223 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $12,031,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $289,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total value of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,680 shares of company stock worth $3,371,132. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $333.22 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $376.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.46.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.