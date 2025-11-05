Entrewealth LLC Has $543,000 Stock Position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF $CAOS

Entrewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (BATS:CAOS – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Entrewealth LLC owned 0.13% of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,957,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. grew its position in Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. The stock has a market cap of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.10.

The Alpha Architect Tail Risk ETF (CAOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund combines an options overlay strategy and protective options on the S&P 500 index with managing the funds fixed income collateral. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

