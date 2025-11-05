The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $146.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.72%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

