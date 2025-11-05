FWG Holdings LLC Acquires 9,165 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF accounts for about 0.8% of FWG Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FWG Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

IBIT opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

