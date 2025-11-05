Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by American Capital Advisory LLC

American Capital Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $278.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,896 shares of company stock valued at $45,092,175. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

