Huntington National Bank Sells 5,059 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $287.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $296.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.