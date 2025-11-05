Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 1,400 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $46,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,875.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,763,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,139 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock worth $23,529,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

PG stock opened at $147.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $343.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

