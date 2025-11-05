Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.9% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7%

WMT stock opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.33. The firm has a market cap of $815.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

