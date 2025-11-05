The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. BTIG Research began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.44.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

