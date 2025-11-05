Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $619.25 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.15.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.694 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

