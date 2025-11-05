Strawberry Fields REIT (STRW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Strawberry Fields REIT to post earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $38.4060 million for the quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of STRW stock opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.49%.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.