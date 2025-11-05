Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 817,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 817,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MUU opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $844,000.

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

