Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,300 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 817,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 817,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MUU opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.41. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Reasons Tesla Could Be a $500 Stock by the End of the Month
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Affirm’s New York Life Deal: A Game-Changing Stamp of Approval
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Potential Scenarios to Watch for in D-Wave’s Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.