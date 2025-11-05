Constellation Software (CNSWF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results after the market closes on Friday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $27.84 per share and revenue of $2.9905 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $24.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.71 by $5.60. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 53.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect Constellation Software to post $77 EPS for the current fiscal year and $80 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Constellation Software Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of CNSWF stock opened at $2,486.64 on Wednesday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,998.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,917.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,311.78.

Constellation Software Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 13.0%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNSWF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins upgraded Constellation Software to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Constellation Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

