Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWST. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Twist Bioscience Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.43.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 23.51%.The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $173,454.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,091.52. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $204,831.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,656.72. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 68.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

