Short Interest in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) Drops By 29.5%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the September 30th total of 92,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 5.23% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

T Stamp Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of T Stamp stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. T Stamp has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T Stamp ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). T Stamp had a negative net margin of 273.15% and a negative return on equity of 235.67%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

IDAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of T Stamp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of T Stamp from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility.

