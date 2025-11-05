Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

10/28/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies was given a new $102.00 price target on by analysts at DA Davidson.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $97.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $95.00 to $101.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2025 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/4/2025 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – SS&C Technologies had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/13/2025 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

