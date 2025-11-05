iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ IBGL opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF

iShares Trust – iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in in U.S. treasury bonds that have a fixed coupon schedule and are denominated in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2055 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.