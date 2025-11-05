Expensify (EXFY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Expensify to post earnings of $0.0544 per share and revenue of $35.6490 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14.

Get Expensify alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 25,245 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $48,975.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,419.54. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,468,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,481.60. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 108,167 shares of company stock valued at $207,731 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Expensify by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Expensify in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.