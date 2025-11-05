What is B. Riley’s Forecast for TSE:AII FY2026 Earnings?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Almonty Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Almonty Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Almonty Industries’ FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Almonty Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Almonty Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

TSE:AII opened at C$8.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.75. Almonty Industries has a 12 month low of C$1.19 and a 12 month high of C$14.99.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

