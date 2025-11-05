Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.280-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCO. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Shares of BCO opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. Brink’s’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.57%.

In other Brink’s news, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $103,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,572.50. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,844.30. This trade represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock worth $2,770,001. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Brink’s by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

