Roth Capital Issues Optimistic Forecast for CRK Earnings

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Roth Capital has a “Sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho set a $21.00 price objective on Comstock Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CRK opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 344.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,853,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,155,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,507,000 after acquiring an additional 513,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 437,476 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,719,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

