Ventum Cap Mkts Estimates Ero Copper Q2 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst M. Myers anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.00.

ERO stock opened at C$28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.12. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Ero Copper Corp is a base metals mining company. It is focused on the production and sale of copper from the Vale do Curaca Property in Brazil, with gold and silver produced and sold as by-products from the same. Ero’s operations are segmented between MCSA, NX Gold, and corporate. Ore is processed using conventional crushing and flotation at the Caraiba Mill, located adjacent to the Pilar underground mine.

