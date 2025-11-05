Q3 EPS Estimates for Under Armour Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.67.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after acquiring an additional 586,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,465,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,143 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,233,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Articles

