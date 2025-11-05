SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SM Energy from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on SM Energy in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on SM Energy in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.5%

NYSE:SM opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.30. SM Energy has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $811.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.30%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in SM Energy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SM Energy by 316.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 220.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

